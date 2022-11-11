Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,274,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,166,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.51. 6,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

