Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.41. 51,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.