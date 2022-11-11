Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 187,570 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.24% of TC Energy worth $124,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,390,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,046,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 460,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 79,345 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TC Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 91,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,771. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

