Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 107,116 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,116 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for 0.9% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.53% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $55,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 398.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 3.1 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.72. 9,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

