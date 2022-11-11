Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 1,752 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Partners worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Global Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.