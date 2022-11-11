Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 2,854 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Spire makes up approximately 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

