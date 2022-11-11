Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Southwest Gas makes up 2.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of Southwest Gas worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after buying an additional 378,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,364,000 after buying an additional 164,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,922. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.