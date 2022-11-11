Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Block by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Block by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,832,661 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Price Performance

Block stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 365,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,656,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $241.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.