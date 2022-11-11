Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Buys 3,888 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 7.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $37,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 745,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 666,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 117,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

