Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 1.3 %

IEX stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average of $198.71. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

