Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 234 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $110.07. The company had a trading volume of 156,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

