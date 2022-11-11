Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 60,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,879. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
