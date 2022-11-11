Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 60,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,879. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

