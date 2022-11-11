Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

