Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
