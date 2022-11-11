Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 2,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

