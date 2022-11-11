Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

LON TXP traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.25 ($0.84). 224,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,232. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.50 ($1.72). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,466.67.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

