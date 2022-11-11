Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.68 billion-$260.68 billion.
TM stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.56. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,360. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
