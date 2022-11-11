Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Up 5.0 %

Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 100,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,025. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.