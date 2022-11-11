Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOLWF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

