Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.75.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE TCW traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,763. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.46 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$928.11 million and a PE ratio of 28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

