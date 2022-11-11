Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $27.50

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $29.68. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 116,126 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

