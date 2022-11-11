Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Receives Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $3,046,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $6,136,000.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

