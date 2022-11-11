Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBK. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

TBK stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $136.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,542,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,693.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

