Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

Triumph Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

