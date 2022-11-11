Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $819.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

