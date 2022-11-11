Truist Financial Cuts Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $25.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.18% from the company’s current price.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ KRT traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. The company has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Karat Packaging news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Karat Packaging news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,679.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,750,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,326,647.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $325,950. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

