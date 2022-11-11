Truist Financial Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $3.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 3.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 269.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 471,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.