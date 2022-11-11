Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

TCNNF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 551,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,972. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.