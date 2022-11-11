Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 63.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 103,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 53.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 77.8% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 656,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 287,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.9 %

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $32.20. 17,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,584. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

