Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 225,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,261. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

