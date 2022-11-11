Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

KHC stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 160,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,623. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

