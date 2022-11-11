Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 7.4 %

ZIM traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 71.29%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

