Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 4,386 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after buying an additional 129,967 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 233,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

