Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

