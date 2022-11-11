Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 403 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 117,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,886. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

