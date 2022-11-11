Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $19.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.36. The company had a trading volume of 75,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,759. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

