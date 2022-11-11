TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.51

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 152685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

TTEC Trading Up 12.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. TTEC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 478.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

