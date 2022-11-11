Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $35.63 on Monday. Tucows has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tucows by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tucows by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

