Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $35.63 on Monday. Tucows has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
