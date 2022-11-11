Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 415,862 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 676.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 341.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 124.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

