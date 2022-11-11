Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 693,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. 18.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of THCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

