TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

SMIF opened at GBX 72.98 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £158.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7,260.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.87.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

