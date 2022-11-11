TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
SMIF opened at GBX 72.98 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £158.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7,260.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.87.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
