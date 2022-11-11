Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $322.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $446.08.

NYSE:TYL traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

