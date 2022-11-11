Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Raised by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 2.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 227,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.67. 109,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

