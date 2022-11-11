Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 271.9% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($48.50) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €41.00 ($41.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 5.7 %

UBSFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 46,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

