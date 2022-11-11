UBS Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £138 Price Target

UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($156.59) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.29) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £143.45 ($165.17).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

LON FLTR opened at £116.45 ($134.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 52 week high of £125 ($143.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.48 billion and a PE ratio of -49.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,467.15.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.