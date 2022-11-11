UBS Group Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $54.96.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
