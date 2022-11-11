UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the October 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $39.84. 14,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. UCB has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $63.94.
