UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the October 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $39.84. 14,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. UCB has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

