UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 59,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

