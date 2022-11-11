UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,809.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00.

UiPath Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.46. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of UiPath by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,067 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,395 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in UiPath by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 115,847 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 818,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in UiPath by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,879 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

