UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson Sells 515 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

UMBF opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.