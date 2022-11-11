UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.58.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

UMH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $994.38 million, a P/E ratio of -35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

